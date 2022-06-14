Gone Too Soon! See All the Kardashian Family Members We’ve Lost Over the Years

Gone but never forgotten! While the Kardashians have been on our television screens since 2007, the famous family has experienced some tragic losses over the years.

Before they became reality TV icons, the family underwent the death of the patriarch of the family, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Robert infamously served as a defense lawyer for O.J. Simpson’s murder trial in 1995. The pair were close friends after meeting at the University of Southern California, with the former football player even acting as Robert’s best man at his wedding to Kris Jenner.

The Kardashian matriarch, who shares Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob, with Robert, were married from 1978 until 1991.

In 2003, the attorney was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and passed away only two months later at the age of 59.

While Robert and the momager were already divorced at the time of his death, she revealed her one regret in life when it came to her late husband in a candid interview with Daily Mail’s New You Magazine.

“The one regret, if I had to do it over, would be divorcing Robert Kardashian,” Kris explained, adding, “But then, there wouldn’t have been Kendall and Kylie, so that’s the way I look at that. I don’t have a lot of regrets.”

While the Kardashians lost their father, Scott Disick lost both of his parents within months of each other. Viewers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians watched in season 9 as Kourtney tried to be there for the Talentless founder as his mother battled a grim illness.

While his mother had been sick for some time, he hoped her condition would improve. Both Kourtney and Scott were at her side when she died in a hospital in Long Island, New York.

After her death in October 2013, tragedy struck again in the Disick family again when his father, Jeffrey Disick, died in January 2014.

“Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about. It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them,” Scott said during an April 2014 episode. “It’s definitely not easy, the fact that I don’t have my parents here. And I miss them a lot, but I think the more I talk about my parents, the more my kids will feel connected to them and remember them.”

Keep scrolling to see all the Kardashian family deaths over the years.