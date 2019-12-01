One thing’s for sure: Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t take any lip from anyone. The KUWTK star got ahead of all the potential mommy-shamers by putting them in their place in the caption of her latest video of her youngest child, Reign Disick. Kourt, 40, immediately let fans and followers know comments about the 4-year-old’s long hair weren’t welcome.

“‘You feel me smooooove,'” she wrote, quoting her son as he made his crossing on the monkey bars. “Meet Tarzan. Anyone with hair comments is absolutely jealous of these divine locks.” The sweet snap was captured on their post-Thanksgiving Tokyo vacay with Kim Kardashian and her children on November 30.

Needless to say, between the Poosh founder’s celeb pals and dedicated fans, everyone had only good things to say about the sweet boy and his mane. “Love my baby so much,” Kar-Jenner BFF Larsa Pippen wrote, while family friends Simi and Haze Khadra gushed “He’s mine!” from their joint account.

“It’s really amazing how fast kids grow! Love the hair! Let kids be themselves,” one fan said, while another added, “We still haven’t cut our 4-year-old son’s hair and have no plans on it! You do you!” Another follower even highlighted how annoying it is that she has to get ahead of the haters in the first place. “It’s so sad you even have to add the part about the hair! It’s beautiful!” they wrote. “People on social media can be just terrible sometimes.”

This definitely wouldn’t be the first time the brunette beauty has clapped back on mommy-shaming on social media. In fact, she’s got the whole thing on lock, TBH — which is why she was smart enough to comment first this time around.

In the comments on bikini photo she posted while on a family trip back in July 2018, a fan suggested she doesn’t spend enough time with her kids. But the mom-of-three shut down that thought real quick. “My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting at a table across from me,” she replied to the follower. “Thank you so much for your concern.”