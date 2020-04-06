All good? Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 5, shout out sister Kim Kardashian‘s new show The Justice Project after their physical fight on KUWTK.

“Tonight’s TV recommendations,” the Poosh.com founder, 40, wrote over an advertisement.

The reality babes came to blows after Kourt overheard the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, and Khloé Kardashian talking to Kendall Jenner about Kylie Jenner skipping Paris Fashion Week. When Kim implied that she and Khloé would never pass up on a job, the mom of three lost it.

“Change the narrative in your mind,” the mother of three fired back. “I work my f–king ass off.”

The Justice Project premiered on Oxygen Sunday, offering a unique look into all that Kim has done in the past two years to address the criminal reform crisis. Through #cut50 — a national bipartisan initiative that aims to reduce the number of people in prisons, jails and crime across the United States — Kim has contributed to the release of 7,000 inmates.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

“People think because I fight for this means that I don’t believe in punishment,” Kim said in the documentary. “There are a lot of people — sick people — [who] deserve to be behind bars. But there are some amazing people spending their lives rotting inside prison. They don’t deserve to have their lives just be thrown away because you have no idea what circumstances they really have been facing or living with that led them to make those decisions.”

Kanye West‘s wife recently surprised a group of Georgetown University students by joining their Zoom class. One of those students in “The Forgotten Humanity of Prisoners” course told In Touch exclusively that the mom of four “really is intelligent and well-spoken, especially when it comes to issues of criminal justice and the work that needs to be done to reform this broken system.”

During a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, Kim said she and her sis are “obviously fine now,” so it sounds like these two have since made up!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!