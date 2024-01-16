Kourtney Kardashian returned to the red carpet for the first time since giving birth when she attended the 2023 Emmy Awards with her husband, Travis Barker, on Monday, January 15.

The Hulu star, 44, and Travis, 48, rocked matching black suits on the red carpet and looked more in love than ever. They didn’t shy away from packing on the PDA as photographers snapped pictures of their arrival at the award show.

Kourtney completed her look with sleek hair and dark eye makeup, while the Blink-182 drummer wore sunglasses. The proud parents left their newborn son, Rocky, who was born on November 1, 2023, at home for their big night out.

Getty

Since Rocky’s birth, Kourtney has mostly been laying low and soaking up the days with her newborn. The little one is the Poosh creator’s first baby with Travis, who she married in May 2022. With her ex Scott Disick, Kourtney shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, while Travis has a son, Landon, 20, and a daughter, Alabama, 18, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The couple was in attendance at the Emmys because Travis is a presenter at the show. The 2023 Emmy Awards were supposed to take place in September 2023, but were postponed due to the Writers Guild of America strike and SAG-AFTRA strike.

Kourtney and Travis have yet to share a full face photo of Rocky. However, they did post the first pictures of their baby at the end of 2023. In a series of Instagram shots, the lovebirds took turns holding their son while posing for the camera.

Conceiving a child was not an easy road for Kourtney and Travis. They went through several failed rounds of IVF before stopping injections in the spring of 2022 and putting their family’s future “in God’s hands.” On a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that Rocky was conceived on Valentine’s Day 2023.

Getty

“I felt really pressured and pushed into doing IVF,” Kourtney admitted. “It went against my intuition and I didn’t feel fully prepared for the mental and physical toll it takes.”

While the reality star was several months pregnant, she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery to save Rocky’s life. She has yet to detail the specifics of what happened but revealed that an ultrasound had alerted doctors to what was wrong.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” she shared. “It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant. I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers and it’s one of those ultrasounds. that saved my baby’s life.”