That’s on self-care! Kourtney Kardashian answered a series of rapid wellness questions and revealed her ‘craziest’ NSFW wellness hack.

“Probably a vagina steam. Yoni steam it’s called, actually,” the POOSH founder said in a Wednesday, February 1, TikTok video posted on the official LEMME account.

Kourtney, 43, went on to rave over her love for acupuncture, massages and saunas, while admitting that she doesn’t have a health and wellness “ick.”

Fans loved her raw and honest answer and chimed into the vagina-loving conversation in the comments section of the video – which has over 1.5 million views.

“I knew she was going to say the yoni steam,” one online user wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

“POV: you looked up yoni steam after this video,” a second person commented.

The Kardashian-Jenner family health guru has always been open about her health and wellness practices, even if her family members didn’t understand her deep interest in the matter. While she may enjoy a refreshing yoni steam, Kourtney also practices healthy eating habits.

The Hulu star has lived by a partially-vegan and gluten-free diet for years and her husband, Travis Barker, is vegan too! Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, were even the faces of a vegan chicken campaign in June 2022 for the brand, Daring. The steamy photos feature moments of them eating chicken nuggets in a limo while wearing lingerie and Travis seductively feeding Kourt room service in a penthouse suite.

“I’ve been on a health and wellness journey for the past 13 years, which has made me super conscious of what I put into my body and my kids’ bodies. I’m not fully vegan, but Travis has helped me keep to a mostly plant-based diet, which is so much easier with Daring,” the Kardashians star in the press release at the time.

Kourtney turned her wellness interests into a business when she launched her lifestyle website Poosh in 2019. After seeing success in her brand, the reality star launched her own line of vitamin and botanical supplements three years later. The products, which are obviously gluten-free, help consumers with sleep, energy and digestive issues.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared why she went from making wellness content to creating her own products, and it’s all because of bad experiences.

“Like a lot of us, I would take [vitamin] gummies. To be honest, they didn’t taste amazing, but I thought, ‘Okay, well, they’re supposed to be good for you. If they don’t taste incredible, at least it’s because the ingredients are good for you,’ right?” she told InStyle in January 2023. “And, uh, that was completely wrong. The things in these top-selling gummies are terrible for you!”