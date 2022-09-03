A real stamp of approval! Travis Barker honored his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by showing off the tattoo he once received of her lips.

“My lips on my husband,” the Kardashians star, 43, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 2, across a photo of what appeared to be the Blink-182 drummer’s forearm. The design featured a black image of lips across several of Travis’ other tattoos.

This isn’t the first tribute Travis, 46, has gotten for Kourtney. One of his most noteworthy tattoos for the Poosh founder was when she previously inked the words “I Love You” on his right forearm. Not only that, but he also has her name inscribed on his chest.

The famous couple — who started dating in late 2020 — tied the knot for the third time on May 22 in a beautiful Portofino, Italy ceremony, surrounded by their families and friends. While the pair is known for their rocker chic and gothic fashion sense, they opted for more traditional bride and groom attire for their fairytale occasion. The Hulu personality wore a white Dolce & Gabbana corset gown with the Virgin Mary embroidered on her veil, whereas the “All the Small Things” rock star donned a simple black tuxedo.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

One week beforehand, they legally wed at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse, and Kourtney donned a sexy Dolce & Gabbana white minidress with a red embellished heart.

“Till death do us part,” Kourtney captioned an Instagram post of them in Travis’ 1965 Cadillac Deville following their nuptials.

However, fans will never forget when the PDA-packed duo sent the world into a tizzy after participating in their first wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on April 4, which was not legal as they did not obtain a marriage license at the time.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney captioned an Instagram post following their Sin City occasion. “Practice makes perfect,” she teased.

Kourtney and Travis have already experienced a few ups and downs since getting married. On June 28, the musician was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after contracting pancreatitis. He was later released on July 4, and both he and Kourtney spoke out about the ordeal via their respective Instagram Stories.

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support,” Kourtney wrote at the time, adding, “I am so touched and appreciative.”

Despite the setback, Travis accompanied his bestie Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour throughout August, which Kourtney tagged along for as well.

Though Travis is a dedicated artist, he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum still enjoyed a little fun together during his rehearsals. On August 12, Travis shared an Instagram video of Kourtney straddling him while playing drums, captioning the sexy clip, “Practice makes perfect.”