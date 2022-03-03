Kourtney Kardashian recalled trying an Ayurvedic cleanse that included a sex fast in a personal new interview she did amid her red-hot romance with Travis Barker.

“Oh my God, it was crazy,” the Poosh founder, 42, said to Bustle in a candid cover story published on Thursday, March 3. “But it actually made everything better. Like, if you can’t have caffeine … when you have your first matcha, it’s so good.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum spoke openly about the sex and relationship content she often features on her lifestyle website, addressing how the vertical can include pieces on “vibrators and porn” that she hopes resonates with her readers.

“What about people who are just so into each other and don’t need any of that? Like, should we write a story on that?” Kourtney questioned.

The mom of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, is now happily engaged to Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, who proposed at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California, in October 2021.

Long before going Instagram official and hitting the red carpet together as one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, they lived alongside each other as neighbors in Calabasas, California, and were family friends. While looking back at the woman she used to be, Kourtney said she has found a lot more confidence in herself today.

“I just used to be really indecisive,” the former E! personality shared in hindsight. “I felt like I had to poll a lot of people to help me decide things. … I think it was in a time when I maybe felt more insecure or not in the greatest relationships.”

KUWTK wrapped after 20 seasons and 14 years on the air in 2021, and now, the famous reality TV family is gearing up to star on a new Hulu series — something Kourtney is welcoming with open arms.

“Shooting our show, it became a really toxic environment at the end for me,” she explained. “I would fight with my sisters. There was, like, just a lot going on. And even for me personally, I wasn’t in the happiest place.”

“I felt like I was being almost a character,” Kourtney added. “‘This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing, and let’s only use the annoying comment that she said.'”

Her attitude toward the new show is “a restart,” the Kardashian Konfidential author noted about her refresh on the small screen. “Like, it’s a choice,” she doubled down against naysayers. “Workwise, I’m happier than I’ve ever been.”