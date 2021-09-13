#Kravis fans, rejoice! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker made their red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12, in New York City.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, looked stunning in a black leather mini dress, while the Blink-182 drummer, 45, rocked a dashing black suit with no shirt. The pair packed on the PDA while walking the red carpet and even shared a tongue kiss.

Kourtney and Travis went public with their romance in February and have held the title of Hollywood’s “It” couple ever since. The music producer, who shares teenagers Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, never misses an opportunity to praise the Poosh.com founder. “I’m invincible when I’m with her,” Travis told Nylon in a recent interview.

After surviving a near-fatal plane crash in 2008, the father of two never thought he’d fly again. However, thanks to his relationship with Kourtney, he’s been able to overcome his fear. “I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,'” Travis recalled. “And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

In early August, Kourtney and Travis boarded Kylie Jenner‘s private jet to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, marking the first time he had been on a plane in 13 years. Shortly thereafter, the lovebirds headed to Venice, Italy, followed by Paris. We can’t wait to see where else they travel to!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.