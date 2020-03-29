No hard feelings? Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 28, to share a photo bonding with her son Mason Disick, days after deleting his social media account.

“Sneaker painting,” the 40-year-old Poosh.com founder wrote over a pic of her 10-year-old.

On Tuesday, March 24, jaws dropped as the eldest of Kourtney and Scott Disick‘s kids spilled major family tea, confirming aunt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were “not back together” during an Instagram Live video.

“Lol telling the family biz,” one person commented on the clip shared to a fan page. “In grown folks’ business,” a second chimed in.

After his account disappeared, Kourtney confirmed she and Scott were behind it. “I did delete [IG] because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t … he’s 10. I think there’s an age limit,” she shared on her website. “The thing that really worries me with kids is just comments, people can be so mean.”

Shortly after, Mason’s TikTok was also mysteriously deleted. A message appeared on Mason’s now-defunct account that said he was “banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations.” The most glaring is the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s age.

“The full TikTok experience is intended for users age 13 and over. In the U.S., we accommodate users under the age of 13 in a view-only app experience that limits content uploads and user interaction,” a TikTok spokesperson told In Touch in a statement on March 26. “If we become aware of a wrongly created account by a person under the age of 13, we will delete its information and terminate the account. We love seeing our users’ creativity blossom on TikTok, and we look forward to seeing that creativity on this account when eligible for our 13+ experience.”

Still, that didn’t stop the tiny tot from creating a new one. “What happened to [my] TikTok? It was deleted because I was ‘too young’ because I went viral,” he explained while wearing a rainbow hoodie. “I would’ve had 2.7 [million] by now if I kept it up.”

After all the drama, a source told In Touch exclusively the Kar-Jenner kiddo got a “huge wakeup call” when it comes to “oversharing” on social media. “The entire family is on high alert.”

“It’s never too late to start training your kids about what to say on social media,” the insider continued. Going forward, “Mason will not be allowed to be on any platform unsupervised until he’s at least 13.”

Additionally, it’s likely the 10-year-old received “a refresher course” in what is “OK to discuss on social media and what [is] off-limits,” another source exclusively told In Touch on Wednesday, March 25.

Thankfully, the Kardashians were able to find humor in the situation. “If Kylie and Travis’ relationship status was supposed to be secret, someone forgot to inform Mason,” the insider added. “Everyone [had] a good laugh about it.”

