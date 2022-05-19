Growing family! Kourtney Kardashian revealed her thoughts on having a “blended family” with now-husband Travis Barker.

“I love the idea of a blended family,” Kourtney, 43, gushed during the Thursday, May 19, episode of The Kardashians. “The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love. I am really close with Travis’s kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Travis, 46, shares teens Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Additionally, the Blink-182 drummer has a close relationship with Shanna’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Meanwhile, Kourtney shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick.

During the Hulu show’s latest episode, the Poosh.com founder gushed about the musician’s parenting abilities. “Travis is really an amazing father,” Kourtney shared. “It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we’ve all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It’s all I could ever want.”

Another popular topic on the show is Kourtney and Travis’ interest in becoming pregnant with a child of their own. In the episode, the couple returned to their fertility doctor for an ultrasound after their previous egg retrieval didn’t make it to the embryo stage. They received good news when they learned that the ultrasound revealed a healthy-looking follicle.

“The fertility journey … Travis and I just stay in the moment with it and just do the steps we need to do,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained. “It’s nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that. But we’re just waiting to hear the final thoughts from [the doctor] when he receives my bloodwork and really gets to look at the follicles.”

The episode aired just days after Kourtney and Travis tied the knot. The lovebirds first had a wedding ceremony, sans marriage license, in Las Vegas in early April. Then on May 15, the pair got legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

While their kids did not attend either wedding, a source recently told Life & Style that their children “will all play a special role” in an upcoming wedding in Positano, Italy. The insider added that “all the Kardashians are going to attend with their children” at the Italy ceremony.