Oh, how the other half lives! Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband, Travis Barker, hosted an over-the-top wedding in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22. “It was the most magical weekend of all time,” a source tells Life & Style. “Anytime anyone’s with Kourt and Travis you can feel the love, but in Portofino of all places — it was truly spectacular.”

The guest list was “very small,” says the insider, noting under 35 people attended the luxe affair, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, several of the Kardashian-Jenner children, Machine Gun Kelly and other select members of the pair’s inner circle.

Although the Poosh.com founder, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, said “I do” on Sunday, it was a days-long celebration! “There wasn’t one detail overlooked. Everything was magnificent. The breakfasts, lunches, dinners, they all had their own Italian style and flair, all had music, either live or a DJ, and the wine and champagne was flowing nonstop,” the source details.

Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, and Travis, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, “really played up the Italian wedding,” notes the insider. “There was a man making fresh cannoli, pastas made-to-order and the most amazing foods and desserts. Everyone was just enjoying the sunshine and the Italian spring breeze. Windows open everywhere, smells of lemon and the salt from the sea. It’s the perfect time in Portofino because the sun sets so late and it’s not too crowded yet.”

All in all, “a wedding weekend like that could easily cost more than $2 million,” the source estimates. “If you include all the fashion, another $2 million.”

Of course, everyone in attendance was dressed to the nines, not just the bride and groom! “Almost all the guests wore head to toe Dolce & Gabbana all weekend,” the insider reveals. “Outfits were waiting for guests in their hotel room, which seemed like something out of a Disney movie. Everything down to the linens, and even the wine they served was made by Dolce. They really decided to go all in on this theme and put the ‘dolce’ in ‘la dolce vita!!'”

Kourtney and Travis, who went public with their romance in February 2021, got engaged on a beach in Montecito, California, in October of that year. Later, in April 2022, the A-list lovebirds had a “practice” wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Come May 15, the Kardashians stars got legally married in Santa Barbara, California, with Kourtney’s maternal grandmother, MJ, and Travis’ father, Randy, as witnesses.