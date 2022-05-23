That’s a wrap! Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker were spotted leaving Portofino, Italy, following their over-the-top wedding on Sunday, May 23.

The Poosh.com founder, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, were photographed carrying bags and holding hands while walking down a flight of rustic-looking stairs. Kourtney and Travis then hopped on a motorboat with the E! alum’s youngest son, Reign Disick, and a security team.

While Kourtney’s older children, Mason and Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, attended the wedding, they weren’t present for the couple’s departure.

On Friday, May 20, the Kardashian-Jenner family — and some select members of their inner circle — hit the gorgeous village on the Italian Riviera for three days of celebration! Of course, that also included some incredible fashion.

“Almost all the guests wore head to toe Dolce & Gabbana all weekend. Outfits were waiting for guests in their hotel room, which seemed like something out of a Disney movie,” a source revealed to Life & Style. “Everything down to the linens, and even the wine they served was made by Dolce. They really decided to go all in on this theme and put the ‘dolce’ in ‘la dolce vita!!'”

The wedding itself was straight out of a fairy tale. However, the guest list was “very small,” the insider said, noting attendees totaled 35 people, including Travis’ teenagers, Alabama and Landon, as well as his former stepdaughter with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Atiana De La Hoya.

Surprisingly, Kourtney’s only brother, Rob Kardashian, wasn’t present because he “wants to be private,” a separate source told In Touch.

That said, the Kardashians stars plan to have another celebration stateside. “There are lots of people that they still have to celebrate with in L.A. and want to do a big party in L.A. with friends and family who couldn’t make it,” the insider dished.

Kourtney and Travis, who went public with their relationship in February 2021, got engaged in Montecito, California, in October of that year. After an April 2022 wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, the pair got legally married in Santa Barbara, California, on May 15. They were joined by Kourtney’s maternal grandmother, MJ, and Travis’ father, Randy.

