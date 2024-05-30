King Charles confirmed he will be attending the Trooping the Colour amid his cancer treatment.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles, 75, will be at the annual ceremony scheduled to take place on June 15, according to BBC. However, certain accommodations will be made due to Charles’ cancer battle. Instead of riding on horseback like he has done in previous years, Charles will conduct his review while seated in a horse-drawn carriage alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.

While Charles will be in attendance at the event, it is not currently clear if Princess Kate Middleton will be present amid her own cancer battle. However, Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate, 42, will not attend the Trooping the Colour dress rehearsal on June 8.

A palace spokesperson told NBC News that Lieutenant General James Bucknall, KCB, CBE will take over Kate’s usual role of Inspecting Officer at the traditional Colonel’s Review “as she continues her recovery.”

Charles revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in February after he underwent prostate surgery. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read on February 5. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

While he has had to step down for some previous engagements due to his treatment, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Charles is determined to fulfill his royal duties. “Charles wanted to return to public duties,” a source shared in May in light of his diagnosis. “He’s duty-bound and feels it a responsibility to be in public — even when he’s not feeling 100 percent.”

One month after Charles revealed his diagnosis, Kate revealed she is also battling cancer after fans grew concerned about her absence from the spotlight in the months prior.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” she said via a video shared via X on March 22. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [the kids] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”