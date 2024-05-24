Ever the epitome of the British “stiff upper lip,” King Charles III has been uncomplaining as he returns to public duties amid his cancer treatment. So it was a rare human moment when the 75-year-old shared some of the debilitating side effects of his chemotherapy on a May 13 visit to the Army Flying Museum in Hampshire, England. When a British Army vet told the monarch that he lost his sense of taste while undergoing cancer treatment last year, Charles let slip that the same thing had happened to him.

As In Touch has previously reported, sources say the king is battling pancreatic cancer with just a few years to live. Yet despite his grim diagnosis, he feels forced to carry on for the sake of the monarchy — especially in the absence of big names like Princess Kate, who’s facing her own cancer battle, and rogue royals Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. “Charles wanted to return to public duties,” an insider tells In Touch exclusively. “He’s duty-bound and feels it a responsibility to be in public — even when he’s not feeling 100 percent.”