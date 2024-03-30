King Charles to Be Isolated on Easter Due to Health Concerns

King Charles III will be attending the Easter Sunday service at St. George’s chapel like usual this year, but he won’t be sitting with his family.

As the head of the royal family continues to battle cancer, Charles, 75, will be isolated from the rest of the congregation during the service as a precautionary measure to ensure his safety, per The Telegraph.

In the past, Charles has sat with both his immediate family and extended family during the service, including his sister Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as his niece and great nieces, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Charles’ oldest son Prince William typically attends with his wife Princess Kate Middleton, but they’ll be absent as well this year due to Kate’s recent diagnosis with cancer.

On March 29, royal insiders revealed to In Touch that Charles’ funeral plans had been set, a common practice within the monarchy, with the use of an operative named “Operation Menai Bridge.” Queen Elizabeth II had one as well, called “Operation London Bridge.” However, the sources added that the king’s funeral arrangements had been prioritized due to his cancer diagnosis.

“It’s a fairly common thing to do among the British royalty, but in Charles’ case expediency is necessary,” said the source, who noted that “some courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be.”

High placed palace sources exclusively told In Touch that the king has pancreatic cancer and was given two years to live.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

“King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy,” a member of the royal inner circle revealed on March 22. “His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate.”

In mid-March, rumors began swirling that Charles had died. The false information began circulating so much that palace officials were forced to release an announcement confirming the king was still alive.

“We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business,” the palace said in a statement on March 18 to the Russian state-run TASS news agency, according to the New York Post.

The royal family has faced a slew of health concerns this year with both Kate, 42, and Charles battling cancer. Buckingham Palace announced in January that Charles was being admitted into the hospital for a benign prostate issue. However, on February 5, royal reps revealed that the king had been diagnosed with cancer, though the specific type of cancer was not specified.