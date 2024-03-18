Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles III is alive after a Russian news organization shared an “announcement” claiming that he had died.

“We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business,” the palace said in a statement on Monday, March 18, to the Russian state-run TASS news agency, according to the New York Post.

The Russian media outlet’s original report convinced many people that Charles, 75, had died, claiming that they received correspondence from the palace that included the monarch’s official seal. “The following announcement is made by royal communications,” the fake statement read. “The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.”

Many people have grown concerned about Charles’ health after reports began to circulate that BBC is preparing to share a major announcement regarding the royal family. It’s not known exactly what the announcement will be about, though it’s been speculated that the news could be related to Charles’ cancer battle.

Charles revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer after he underwent prostate surgery in January. “The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on February 5. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement continued. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The palace added that Charles chose to publicly reveal his diagnosis in order to “prevent speculation,” while he hoped his experience “may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Five days after his diagnosis was revealed, Charles personally addressed the situation. “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he said in a statement via Buckingham Palace on February 10. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

Chris Jackson – WPA Pool /Getty Images

He later insisted he was dedicated to fulfilling his royal duties when he was unable to attend the celebration of Commonwealth Day in London on March 11. “In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth.”

He continued, “My belief in our shared endeavors and in the potential of our people remains as sure and strong as it has ever been. I have no doubt that we will continue to support one another across the Commonwealth as, together, we continue this vital journey.”