King Charles to Attend Easter Service Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles III will attend the Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Sunday, March 31, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday, March 26. This will mark the king’s first public appearance at a traditional royal event since his cancer diagnosis was announced in February.

Charles, 75, is slated to attend church with wife Queen Camilla for the gathering typically held for senior royals. However, Buckingham Palace revealed that this year’s service will be smaller in scale due to the king’s health, per Reuters.

The palace revealed on February 5 that Charles had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer during his hospital stay to treat a benign prostate enlargement in January.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The statement continued, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Sources exclusively confirmed to In Touch on March 22 that Charles had been battling pancreatic cancer and was given two years to live.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“Many courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be,” one insider said. “Even before the diagnosis, there were concerns about his health.”

Buckingham Palace’s confirmation of the king’s Easter schedule came just days after Princess Kate Middleton revealed that she, too, was battling cancer. The Princess of Wales, 42, announced the news in a personal video statement on March 22, explaining that she had tests done after her planned abdominal surgery on January 16. Those tests determined that cancer was present in her body.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” Kate said. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [the kids] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”

Kate continued, “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits. … We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on make a full recovery.”

It has been confirmed by multiple outlets that Kate, Prince William and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — will not be attending the Easter Sunday service.