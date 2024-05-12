Just two days after King Charles declined to see his son Prince Harry amid the latter’s trip to the United Kingdom, the royal reportedly met up with David Beckham. Charles had a “private meeting” with the former soccer star on May 10, according to London’s The Times.

The men reportedly met to discuss The King’s Foundation, an educational charity founded by Charles, 75. On May 8, Harry, 39, was in London for the 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games, but he did not see his father during the trip.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” Harry’s spokesperson revealed on May 7.

At the end of April, Charles returned to his public-facing royal duties following his February cancer diagnosis. Per his doctors’ orders, the royal family patriarch took some time off amid his treatment, but was given the go-ahead to return to work on April 26.

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. “To help mark the milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”

Although Harry’s relationship with his family has been strained since he moved to the United States in 2020 and stepped away from royal life, he flew to the U.K. to visit his father following the diagnosis. He was overseas for just one day and reportedly only spent an hour with the king.

“I jumped on a plane and went to see him as soon as I could,” Harry said afterward. “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see him and spend time with him, I’m grateful for that.” He also shared plans for future visits, adding, “I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.” However, there have been no other reunions since the February trip.

Following his appearance at the Invictus Games anniversary event, Harry jetted to Nigeria to continue celebrating the organization’s 10-year milestone. He was joined by wife Meghan Markle at events on May 10 and May 11.