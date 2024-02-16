Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
prince harry talks king charles cancer diagnosis and uk visit

Getty (2)

Prince Harry Breaks Silence on Dad King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis and U.K. Visit: ‘I Love My Family’

News
Feb 16, 2024 8:20 am·
By

For the first time since King Charles III announced that he had cancer, his son Prince Harry spoke publicly about the diagnosis. While visiting the site of the 2025 Invictus Games, Harry opened up about visiting his father amid their rift.

midi skirt

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say This Flattering Midi Skirt Is a ‘Lovely Surprise’ — Just $18 View Deal

“I jumped on a plane and went to see him as soon as I could,” the Duke of Sussex, 39, told Good Morning America. “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see him and spend time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

midi skirt

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say This Flattering Midi Skirt Is a ‘Lovely Surprise’ — Just $18 View Deal

Harry made a solo trip to the United Kingdom on February 6, just one day after the palace announced that Charles, 76, had been diagnosed with cancer. He stayed in his home country for 26 hours before returning to his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California.

midi skirt

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say This Flattering Midi Skirt Is a ‘Lovely Surprise’ — Just $18 View Deal

While the former royal’s trip was short due to previous obligations, he hinted that he’ll be heading back for another visit. “I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

midi skirt

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say This Flattering Midi Skirt Is a ‘Lovely Surprise’ — Just $18 View Deal
King Charles Cancer Updates
 King Charles Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis: 'Heartfelt Thanks'

midi skirt

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say This Flattering Midi Skirt Is a ‘Lovely Surprise’ — Just $18 View Deal

Harry’s relationship with his family has been strained since he and Meghan, 42, stepped down as senior royals in January 2020 and moved to North America. Before his visit earlier this month, Harry had not seen his father since Charles’ coronation in May 2023. On his latest trip to the U.K., the Spare author reportedly only spent an hour with his dad and did not see his older brother, Prince William, at all.

midi skirt

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say This Flattering Midi Skirt Is a ‘Lovely Surprise’ — Just $18 View Deal

Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles’ cancer diagnosis on February 5, shortly after the king was hospitalized for a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

midi skirt

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say This Flattering Midi Skirt Is a ‘Lovely Surprise’ — Just $18 View Deal

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace’s statement said. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

midi skirt

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say This Flattering Midi Skirt Is a ‘Lovely Surprise’ — Just $18 View Deal
Prince Harry Arrives in California After Visit to King Charles in the U.K.
 Prince Harry Arrives in California After Visiting King Charles: Photos

midi skirt

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say This Flattering Midi Skirt Is a ‘Lovely Surprise’ — Just $18 View Deal

The message also said that the 76-year-old was “wholly positive about his treatment” and explained why the monarch decided to be upfront with the public about his diagnosis. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope that it may assist in public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

midi skirt

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say This Flattering Midi Skirt Is a ‘Lovely Surprise’ — Just $18 View Deal

The type of cancer that Charles was diagnosed with has not been specified.

midi skirt

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say This Flattering Midi Skirt Is a ‘Lovely Surprise’ — Just $18 View Deal

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.