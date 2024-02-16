For the first time since King Charles III announced that he had cancer, his son Prince Harry spoke publicly about the diagnosis. While visiting the site of the 2025 Invictus Games, Harry opened up about visiting his father amid their rift.

“I jumped on a plane and went to see him as soon as I could,” the Duke of Sussex, 39, told Good Morning America. “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see him and spend time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Harry made a solo trip to the United Kingdom on February 6, just one day after the palace announced that Charles, 76, had been diagnosed with cancer. He stayed in his home country for 26 hours before returning to his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California.

While the former royal’s trip was short due to previous obligations, he hinted that he’ll be heading back for another visit. “I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

Harry’s relationship with his family has been strained since he and Meghan, 42, stepped down as senior royals in January 2020 and moved to North America. Before his visit earlier this month, Harry had not seen his father since Charles’ coronation in May 2023. On his latest trip to the U.K., the Spare author reportedly only spent an hour with his dad and did not see his older brother, Prince William, at all.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles’ cancer diagnosis on February 5, shortly after the king was hospitalized for a procedure for an enlarged prostate.