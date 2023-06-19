A friendly gesture? King Charles III featured his youngest son, Prince Harry, in a recent Father’s Day tribute amid their ongoing feud.

“To dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today,” an Instagram post from the official British royal family Instagram account read on Sunday, June 18. The first snapshot included the king, 74, smiling with his late father, the late Prince Philip, and the second slide captured a moment between Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles with her late father, Bruce Shand.

The third picture was a moment between Charles, Harry, 38, and Prince William when the brothers were just teenagers.

Many social media users flooded the comments section, weighing in on how they felt about including Harry in the post.

“Too bad you treat your youngest son so terribly. Camilla won,” a commenter wrote. “Ah the banished son, how cute,” a separate person added. “It’s so refreshing to see both your boys being celebrated too,” a third chimed in with a more positive outlook on the photo.

The Father’s Day post came just one day after the Trooping of the Colour took place, which the Duke of Sussex and the Suits alum, 41, were not invited to, a source exclusively told In Touch. William, 40, and his wife, Princess Kate, however, were in attendance at the annual event.

“Charles still hasn’t invited Harry to the Trooping the Colour,” the insider said. “It’s a real thorn in the thigh for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I doubt they would’ve attended anyways, but for Harry, it’s the principle.”

The source also pointed out that Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, was the final nail in the coffin in his relationship with his father, noting, “It will take a miracle for the son and father to ever get back to the way they were.”

“Tensions have remained high between Harry and his dad since the release of Spare,” the insider added. “Naturally, Charles is protective over Camilla and was appalled by Harry’s Wicked Witch of the West portrayal of his wife.”

In his book, which was released on January 10, includes Harry dropped several bombshell revelations about his brother and father. One of the most shocking allegations was Charles joking that Harry wasn’t his biological son and that he actually was the child of his late mother Princess Diana’s former partner Major James Hewitt.

“Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire,” the U.K. native explained in one chapter. “Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father? Maybe your real father is in Broadmoor, darling boy! He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism. … Never mind that my mother didn’t meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born.”