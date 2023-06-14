With the annual Trooping the Colour just days away on Saturday, June 17, Prince William and Princess Kate are breathing a sigh of relief that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have not been invited to the event, In Touch has learned exclusively.

“William and Kate are relieved that their archenemies, Harry and Meghan, aren’t attending the Trooping the Colour. Kate can’t stand the sight of Meghan and the feeling is mutual,” a source reveals.

“Kate and Meghan can’t stand each other and there’s no love lost between Harry and William. Their relationship is frosty,” the insider explains.

The last time the couples were in each other’s company was at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral events in September 2022 and there was little to no interaction between them. That included a joint walkabout where the four met with mourners outside Windsor Castle and Kate and Meghan did their best to avoid each other.

Prince Harry is furious that for the first time, he hasn’t been invited to the event now that his father King Charles III is the reigning monarch.

Chris Jackson WPA Pool/Shutterstock

“Charles still hasn’t invited Harry to the Trooping the Colour. It’s a real thorn in the thigh for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I doubt they would’ve attended anyways, but for Harry it’s the principle,” a source explains of why Harry and Meghan won’t be in London for the event that marks the monarch’s unofficial birthday.

The queen had extended an invitation to Harry and Meghan in 2022, and they attended as part of her Platinum Jubilee, even though the couple wasn’t allowed on the Buckingham Palace balcony since they’re no longer working royals.

Harry’s controversial memoir continues to remain one of the great sources of stress between father and son.

“Tensions have remained high between Harry and his dad since the release of Spare. Naturally Charles is protective over [Queen] Camilla and was appalled by Harry’s Wicked Witch of the West portrayal of his wife. It will take a miracle for the son and father to ever get back to the way they were,” the insider reveals.

“Bottom line. Neither party is willing to budge and make amends. Fortunately, Harry is happy in California with his own family, support network and good friends and has no regrets about leaving the royal life and the drama and backstabbing that came with it,” the insider adds.

Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down as senior working royals in January 2020, 19 months after their royal wedding. They subsequently moved to a $14 million mansion in Montecito, California, and scored lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. The pair blasted his family and the royal institution in their six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which dropped in December 2022, one month prior to the release of Spare.