Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96. After ruling Great Britain for more than 70 years, the world prepares for her eldest son, Prince Charles, as the next monarch. But, will his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, be queen? Keep scrolling to find out if Camilla Parker-Bowles will be the next queen of England.

When Did Camilla Parker-Bowles Become a Duchess?

Following her highly publicized relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s eldest son, Prince Charles, Clarence House announced the pair’s engagement on February 10, 2005.

The royal couple wed on April 9, 2005, after being delayed by one day following the death of Pope John Paul II. Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, and Prince Charles’s son Prince William served as witnesses to their union. Following their nuptials, Queen Elizabeth II granted her new daughter-in-law the title Duchess of Cornwall.

Will Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Be Queen?

Camilla’s marriage to the heir to the British throne did not guarantee that she would become queen. Following their nuptials, Prince Charles’ official website noted that upon his ascension to the throne, Camilla would become princess consort, as opposed to queen.

However, in February, during a celebration to mark her 70th year on the British throne, Queen Elizabeth II addressed the subject and made her wishes clear.

“This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years,” she said in a message at the time. “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Prior to the late Queen’s announcement, Prince Charles and his wife previously denied that she would accept the title.

“The intention is for the duchess to be known as princess consort when the prince accedes to the throne,” the couple’s rep told The Times in 2020. “This was announced at the time of the marriage and there has been absolutely no change at all.”

What Is a Queen Consort?

While the title of queen is a monarch with equal sovereign, military and political power as a king, a queen consort is the wife of the reigning monarch but does not share the same powers.

According to the royal family’s website, “a Queen consort is crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony.”