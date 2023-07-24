Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann might have just called off their divorce, but there’s still seemingly trouble in paradise after police bodycam footage from May caught them making comments about each other.

The Don’t Be Tardy alums are “fighting again” and “upset” about the allegations they made against each other when cops were called to their Alpharetta, Georgia, according to reports on Monday, July 24. However, the insider did not reveal the remarks that bothered Kim, 45, and Kroy, 37.

In the videos leaked on July 11, Kim was seen telling authorities that Kroy was “f—king crazy.” She then cried and covered her face with her hands as she and the police officers walked back to the house.

“I can’t keep doing this every day of my life,” she said through tears. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum added that she nearly called police “a dozen times before” and claimed that Kroy previously locked her out of their house, took her car keys and denied her access to the bathroom because he wanted to shower.

“I deserve to be in this bathroom, [but] he was like, ‘Get out, get out, I want to take a shower,’ but he locked me out, and I can’t get back in,” she claimed to the authorities.

Kim also accused Kroy of “screaming in [her] face” after she went down to their basement. The mother of six added that she “put a chair on the [basement] door with a lock, and he f–king took cutters or something” in order to prevent Kroy from coming in.

Elsewhere in the footage, Kroy was seen telling authorities that he “might have raised [his] voice” during the argument.

The bodycam video was released just four days after the pair called off their divorce, In Touch confirmed. She filed to have their divorce dismissed on July 7 in Fulton County, Georgia, and asked a judge to drop “her complaint for divorce without prejudice,” according to court documents viewed by In Touch.

Kroy filed for divorce on May 5, while Kim filed her own paperwork for a contested divorce two days later on May 7, In Touch confirmed at the time. Kim and Kroy went on to make multiple public accusations against each other, including that the Florida native has a gambling problem.

Courtesy of Kim Zolciak/Instagram

The couple tied the knot in 2011, while they share children KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane. Additionally, Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters from previous relationships, Ariana and Brielle Biermann, in 2013.

Their problems continued on July 11 when In Touch confirmed that Kim and Kroy are now facing a lawsuit after they allegedlt defaulted on a home loan for their mansion. In Touch previously confirmed that the house faced foreclosure in October 2022. However, it was taken off the auction block four months later.