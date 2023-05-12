Uncomfortable situation. Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, are “avoiding each other” as they continue to live under the same roof amid their divorce.

“It’s a big house,” an insider told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 11, about the former couple’s mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Kroy, 37, filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage on May 5. Two days later, Kim, 44, submitted her own paperwork for a contested divorce on May 7, In Touch confirmed at the time. ​While the pair filed their paperwork on separate days, both of their filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system on May 8.

The former football player stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” in his filing, while they both listed April 30 as their date of separation.

Kim and Kroy share four minor children, KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane. In 2013, he adopted the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s daughters – Brielle and Ariana– from previous relationships.

The Montana native claimed that KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane are currently in his care, and he asked for temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody in his filing. He also stated that he is seeking child support from his estranged wife.

Additionally, Kroy asked to be “awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession” of their marital home.

In her paperwork, Kim asked for alimony, child support and for her legal fees to be paid. The Florida native also requested that her maiden name be restored.

Kim and Kroy – who recently unfollowed each other on social media – ended their marriage amid their ongoing financial troubles.

Their problems first came to light in October 2022, when In Touch confirmed that they failed to pay back a $300,000 loan that they took out on their home. The mansion later went into foreclosure proceedings and was scheduled to be auctioned off on March 7. However, the reality stars managed to keep the residence in a a last-minute deal in February.

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Kim and Kroy’s financial struggles seemed to calm down until TMZ reported on May 8 that they owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.

While neither Kim nor Kroy have publicly spoken out about their split, an insider told Us Weekly that their money woes led to the end of their marriage.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” the source told the outlet on May 10. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”