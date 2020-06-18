Heating up? Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are “getting closer by the day” following the Talentless founder’s split from girlfriend Sofia Richie, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “The feelings between them are still very much there.”

Although the coparents — who share Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — insist they are “just friends,” they’ve privately “discussed” the idea of “getting back together,” the source explains. “Neither of them wants to jump into a relationship right now, so they’re seeing how things go.”

Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

While they may be taking their time to renew their romance, fans are rooting for the former flames to get back together. “No one would be surprised if they do rekindle their relationship,” the source says. “It wouldn’t be the first time.”

Scott, 37, and Kourtney were on and off for nearly nine years before calling it quits for good in 2015. Following their latest split, the real estate mogul and Sofia, 21, linked up in 2017.

The pair dated for nearly three years before they parted ways in May. While the two were known for being an “on and off” couple, they are “not getting back together this time,” a second source previously told In Touch.

Their decision to break up comes after Scott checked himself into rehab in April to deal with his past traumas. He has since checked himself out of the facility. At the time, the duo was taking “a break” but they decided it was best to go their separate ways.

To this day, Scott and Kourtney have had a “complicated” relationship, a previous insider told In Touch. “There’s a lot of water under the bridge,” the second source explained of their decades-long history together, but thankfully they are “getting along fine.” Plus, Scott’s “priority” is focusing on his “health and mental state,” so while a full-blown reconciliation may not “be in the cards for them” right now, there is still hope for the future.

According to sister Kendall Jenner, the 41-year-old is so hesitant to get back together because of their tumultuous history. “I think that whole situation might’ve mentally f–ked her,” the model said in a March episode from the show. “I don’t think she dealt with it.”

Only time will tell if these two will ever be a couple again.