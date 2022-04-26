Clapping back! Kim Kardashian slammed claims that she Photoshopped her belly button in new photos.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 24 to share two pictures of herself posing in a sports bra, high-waisted underwear and baggy sweatpants. In the photos, Kim stood outside near a pool as she stretched her hands over her head.

Shortly after the Skims mogul shared the post, fans expressed their speculation that she edited her belly button out of the snaps. “Where on earth is your belly button?” one social media user asked. Another wondered, “You forgot to leave in your belly button!”

Kim addressed the allegations via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 26. “Come on guys … seriously! This is so dumb!” she wrote. “Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She then shared a Boomerang clip of the photo being taken, which proved that her belly button remained covered the entire time. “Belly button insecurities?! Well … why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did!” Kim wrote. “You’re welcome!!!”

The new photos are not the first time the Hulu star has been accused of editing her social media posts. Earlier this month, Kim faced similar allegations when she posted a tropical picture of her wearing pink Skims and holding a lei in her hand.

“Aloha,” The Karadshians star captioned the snap on April 10. While many of Kim’s Instagram followers praised the photo, others took to the comments section to call out the mother of four for seemingly over-editing the photo. Something is off about this picture … ” one person wrote. Another added, “Airbrushed pics like always! U can tell zooming in on the pics.”

“I wanna see the non photoshopped picture Kim,” a third wrote. Unlike the belly button photos, Kim did not publicly react to the claims.

Weeks earlier, a number of Skims customers called out Kim after she seemingly heavily edited Tyra Banks in her latest campaign for the shapewear brand. Tyra, 48, was introduced as the face of the Icon Campaign alongside Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio on April 4.

After the campaign was announced, several Instagram users commented that Tyra’s body looked drastically different in the images.

“Appalled to see the amount of Photoshop done to Tyra Banks’ body in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ad campaign,” and Instagram account, Problematic Fame, wrote in an Instagram Story post. “For a brand that prides themselves on body positivity and inclusivity, this is low. In what world does editing Tyra’s body into a clone of Kim’s endorse any sort of body positivity and inclusivity?”