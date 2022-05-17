Did it first! Kim Kardashian is officially a Sports Illustrated cover girl, but did she use the opportunity to subtly shade Kanye West’s new girlfriend, Chaney Jones?

“OMG I’m a Sports Illustrated cover girl!!!!!,” the Hulu personality, 41, gushed on Monday, May 16. “We shot this back in January, and it’s been hard to keep this cover a secret!”

In the tropical shoot, Kim donned a shiny, silver metallic bikini and paired it with futuristic-looking glasses — an almost identical look Chaney, 24, was recently seen sporting on her Instagram feed. While some fans think this is Kim’s way of saying she wore it first, it could also be Kanye’s way of hitting her where it hurts.

“Kim really just pulled an ‘I wore it first,’” one fan commented on a comparison photo of the two via Instagram. Another wrote, “So they both were styled by Ye. He did this on purpose lol.”

On the star’s Hulu series, the KKW Beauty mogul admitted she’s still figuring out what her fashion sense is as the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” artist, 44, used to style her outfits. “I would ask him for advice for everything down to what I wear,” she confided in her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. “Even now, I’m having, like, panic attacks.”

Sharing that she was “nervous” as she wore something that wasn’t “pre-vetted” for an awards event, Kim revealed Kanye called her afterward and said, “He told me my career was over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

In the past, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also addressed how she felt about her ex dating her doppelgängers during Dear Media’s podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat” in April 2022. Explaining that she isn’t “bothered,” Kim added that she just wants the “Stronger” rapper to be happy.

While Chaney could easily pass for Kim’s twin — having similar body types and long brunette locks — Kim threw no shade at the time, mentioning she “seems like the sweetest.” She added, “Like, I’m just whatever makes you happy. I don’t care what it is.”

Kim and Kanye share four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, the E! alum hopes him being happy will make him a better father.

“I think that it’ll reflect in your life and everything, and how you are a parent,” Kim said about Kanye having a positive state of mind, adding, “So, as long as he’s happy … I genuinely just want that, truly.”