Kim Kardashian is totally OK with the fact that her ex-husband, Kanye West, has dated several other women who are the Skims founder’s look-alikes, she revealed in a new interview.

The reality star, 41, said that she’s not bothered by Kanye dating her doppelgängers during Dear Media’s podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, telling host Amanda Hirsch that she just wants the rapper, 44, to be happy, and that includes his love life.

Amanda asked Kim if she felt “weird” about Kanye seeing women look like and dress like Kim. “No. I mean, I just want him to be happy,” she said of the “Stronger” artist.

After Kim began publicly dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, Kanye started openly romancing actress Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems star wore outfits nearly identical to ones Kim had previously rocked, and her hourglass figure mirrored the beauty mogul’s curves.

But it was Kanye’s next love interest, model Chaney Jones, who could have passed for Kim’s identical twin. Not only are their body types so similar it is nearly impossible to tell them apart without seeing the women’s faces, but Chaney also has brown eyes, long flowing brunette locks and a pillowy pout just like Kim.

The Kardashians star said that Chaney “seems like the sweetest,” adding, “Like, I’m just whatever makes you happy. I don’t care what it is.”

Courtesy of Chaney Jones/Instagram

Kim believes that whatever contentment Kanye might feel amid romances with her look-alikes, just being happy will make him a better parent to the former couple’s four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

“I think that it’ll reflect in your life and everything, and how you are a parent,” Kim said about Kanye having a positive state of mind, adding, “So, as long as he’s happy … I genuinely just want that, truly.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. She began dating Pete in late October of that year, going public with their romance the following month. On March 2, 2022, a judge declared the aspiring lawyer legally single.

Kanye’s highly public romance with Julia lasted for only a few weeks in January 2022. But in that short time, they managed to sit front row during a Paris Fashion Week show and had romantic dinners in restaurants from Los Angeles to Miami. Julia gave a lengthy account of their time together to Interview magazine.

The rapper began dating Chaney in early February on the heels of his split from Julia. She attended his DONDA 2 listening party in Los Angeles, followed by a screening of Kanye’s Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs.

Chaney made the couple Instagram official on February 28, sharing a smiling selfie with Kanye standing behind her. She’s even met his family, as Kanye took Chaney to a birthday party for his cousin’s grandmother on April 4.