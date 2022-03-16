This is forever! Pete Davidson has had girlfriend Kim Kardashian‘s first name branded into his flesh, the reality star has revealed. The word “Kim” was spotted on his upper right chest in a selfie of Pete’s tattoo-covered torso, but the brunette beauty admitted that it’s not tattoo ink, it’s her name burned into his skin.

Kim, 41, made the revelation to good pal Ellen DeGeneres during a Wednesday, March 16, appearance on her daytime talk show. When Ellen pointed out that she noticed the moniker tribute on Saturday Night Live star’s chest, Kim replied that in her honor, “He has a few tattoos. A few cute ones, you know, that he got.” She then revealed of her name on his chest, “It’s actually a branding. He wanted to do something that was really different.”

“I think he was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t, you know, get rid of my tattoos ’cause he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats, so he’s like, ‘I don’t wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it like there as a scar on me,”‘ Kim explained. She then gushed to the audience, “It’s so cute, guys.”

The Skims founder beamed about the other tattoos Pete has got that honor her. She revealed that the new inkings are “cutesy things,” one of which reads, “My girl is a lawyer,” on his collarbone. “That that one’s really cute,” Kim sweetly said.

Kim made Pete Instagram official to her 292 million followers on March 11, with two adorable photos she shared of the couple showing off PDA. “I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, ‘Oh my god, we’re so cute!'” she confessed to Ellen about why Pete finally appeared on her page after five months of dating.

Pete and Kim met in October 2021 when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. The pair hit it off and were soon spotted on dinner dates around New York, as well as a Halloween event at a Southern California amusement park. The two confirmed their romance by holding hands while out and about in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, after they celebrated Pete’s 28th birthday at the desert estate of Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner.

Things have heated up ever since, as Pete publicly referred to Kim as his “girlfriend” in a February 7 pre-Super Bowl interview, after gushing to an audience at a comedy show that things were going “great” between the two. Now, Kim is openly speaking about their romance in TV interviews!