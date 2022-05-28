Blink and it’s gone! Kim Kardashian experienced a nip slip while modeling a Skims bra, but the Kardashians star quickly recovered from the accident.

“Oh s—t,” Kim, 41, said after her sheer black bra slightly revealed her breast nipple in a video shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, May 27. In the clip, the Skims founder pushed her silvery blonde hair back behind her ear and lost control of the left side of her bra for a moment. However, she cleverly placed one black heart emoji and an emoji slider poll across her chest, which covered her nipple before she posted the clip.

Aside from the seemingly unintentional slip-up, this wasn’t the first time Kim has shown more skin. Just one week prior, she posted a photo via Instagram flashing her full bare booty in a tan, thong bikini while walking on the beach.

“Sun bum,” she captioned the picture on May 20.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Hulu personality has had a busy month, as she unveiled shots from her first Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue via Instagram three days before the cover hit newsstands.

“OMG, I’m a Sports Illustrated cover girl!!!!” she captioned a carousel post on May 16. “We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret! For the location, we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic! It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Bucket List goals!!!!”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Several photos featured Kim donning nude and silver two-piece bathing suits, in addition to a silver one-piece and a shiny black thong swimsuit.

While she celebrated this accomplishment, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has faced backlash over a different fashion moment earlier this month: wearing Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress to the May 2 Met Gala, which Kim attended with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Designer Bob Mackie — who sketched the late Some Like It Hot actress’ gown — slammed the reality TV star in a May 16 interview with Entertainment Weekly, calling the move a “big mistake.”

On top of that, Kim also faced criticism for her weight loss comments, claiming she lost 16 pounds to fit into the iconic dress. While she told Vogue in a red carpet interview that she “didn’t starve [herself]” to wear the ensemble, one of Kim’s most vocal critics was actress Lili Reinhart.

“To walk a red carpet and do an interview saying how starving you are because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month … all to fit in a f—king dress?” The Riverdale star, 25, wrote via her Instagram Stories on May 3. “So wrong. So f–ked on 100’s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you knew very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word.”

Two days later, Kim shared a cryptic quote via her Instagram Stories, seemingly reflecting on the criticism she received.

“Be teachable. Be open,” the message read, which was posted on May 5. “You’re not always right.”