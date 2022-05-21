Barely there! Kim Kardashian flashed her bare booty in a new tan, thong bikini photo on the beach, baring her full butt cheeks for the sunny moment.

“Sun bum,” she captioned her Instagram post on Friday, May 20. In the image, the Kardashians star, 41, walked away from the camera and turned her head back to smile. Aside from her stringy swimsuit, Kim also donned a pair of sunglasses and let her brown waves cascade down her back. The picture-perfect moment was snapped in front of a scenic beach background with palm trees and clear blue ocean water.

Just five days prior, the Skims founder shared snaps from her first Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover, which hit newsstands on Thursday, May 19. In one image, she dove into a pool of crystal-clear water, wearing a barely-there nude two-piece. In another shot, Kim sported a silver, long-sleeved shirt while sitting on what appeared to be a motor bike.

“OMG, I’m a Sports Illustrated cover girl!!!!” she captioned an Instagram carousel post on Monday, May 16. “We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret! For the location, we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic! It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Bucket List goals!!!!”

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

The Hulu personality has made headlines throughout the past month after wearing Marilyn Monroe’s famous “Happy Birthday, Mr. President,” to the May 2 Met Gala, which she attended with boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kim continued to face criticism for her style choice even two weeks after the event, as designer Bob Mackie — who sketched the original 1962 dress design — slammed Kim in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I thought it was a big mistake,” Bob, 82, told the publication on May 16. “[Marilyn] was a goddess … Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

Not only that, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also faced backlash from fans and fellow Hollywood peers after claiming that she lost 16 pounds to fit into the iconic gown. One of Kim’s most outspoken critics was Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart.

“To walk a red carpet and do an interview saying how starving you are because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month … all to fit in a f—king dress?” Lili, 25, wrote via her Instagram Stories on May 3. “So wrong. So f–ked on 100’s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you knew very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word.”

After the 2022 Met Gala ended, Kim also changed into Marilyn’s green 1962 Golden Globe Awards, which she shared via Instagram. Despite all the negative remarks she’s received about wearing Marilyn’s attire, the reality TV star didn’t let it affect her. She even paid tribute to the late Some Like It Hot actress in another Instagram post after fashion’s biggest night.

“To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe’s Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 — where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite,” Kim captioned an Instagram carousel post on May 6. “It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way on such a special night.”