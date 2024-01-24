While Kim Kardashian thought she had a sexy new item for SKIMS customers when dropping her 2024 Valentine’s collection, many were left frustrated and confused at the micro-thong and let her know their feelings.

SKIMS showed off the “Jelly sheer tie side charm thong” being worn by a model on their Instagram page on Sunday, January 21. It featured a small white covering barely hiding her vagina, with two intertwined hearts encrusted in crystals just above it.

“This looks very uncomfortable,” one fan wrote in the comments, while another asked Kim, “Babe what is this covering?” One customer commented, “My kitty could neva,” about fitting into the micro-thong, as another said, “Kim, my double double is gonna be more out than in — ya feel me?”

“Bruh ima need to buy like 4 of these and sew them together lmaoooo,” one fan joked about the miniscule covering, as another asked, “Kim who’s coochie is fitting in these?”

SKIMS

Others pointed out how the item would only work with the most extreme bikini wax. “My razor burn said no,” one follower wrote about the micro-thong, while another told Kim, “Stop normalizing being 100 percent hairless down there.”

Many fans rallied to Khloé Kardashian‘s defense, as she’s complained in the past about not being able to fit into many of Kim’s SKIMS items due to having a proudly self-admitted “puffy p—y.”

“Kim, I thought @khloekardashian talked to you about this…” one person wrote, while another added, “We all know what Khloé would say.” “Khloé is probably so annoyed right now lol,” another fan joked, as another asked, “@khloekardashian is this Camille approved?” with a camel emoji, as Khloé infamously named her vaginal area “Camille” after being caught in several photos with serious cases of camel toe.

In an April 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé said her sisters had made fun of her for having a bigger vagina. Thus, she wasn’t too thrilled that SKIMS underwear was just a “sliver” of fabric that didn’t cover up her privates. The Good American founder joked to Kim that she’s a member of the “big puss club,” while Kourtney Kardashian noted that she didn’t want her vagina hanging out of the sides of the SKIMS underwear.

Kim announced in June 2022 that she was widening the crotch area on SKIMS’ bodysuits and other products and specifically let Khloé know her concerns played a part.

“Khloé, you would be so proud. I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys, we are making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker – wider, sorry,” Kim revealed in an Instagram Story. She also added, “@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day,” written over a video showing the fabric.

The entrepreneur also let fans know that their concerns over the crotch area being too small were being addressed, adding, “We’re changing a few things for all of the comments and questions that you guys have been asking for for a really long time.”

Kim first introduced the SKIMS “Fits Everybody Micro-Thong” in 2021, describing it at the time as, “[It’s] basically a cl-t cover, that’s all it really covers.”