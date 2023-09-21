Tristan Thompson and his family suffered a major loss in January when his mother, Andrea, died. Before her passing, Andrea was the caretaker for her teenage son Amari, who suffers from epilepsy and has seizures on an almost daily basis. Fans are likely wondering who is taking care of Amari following Andrea’s death.

Does Tristan Thompson Have Guardianship of His Brother Amari?

After Tristan filed paperwork to become Amari’s legal guardian, the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, granted him temporary guardianship on September 20. The ruling grants the NBA player “all powers a parent having legal custody of a child would have,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

How Many Siblings Does Tristan Thompson Have?

In addition to Amari, Tristan also has two younger brothers named Dishawn and Daniel.

”I’m like the big daddy with all of them!” the athlete said during an interview with the Cavaliers website in 2016 about his younger siblings. “I have to make sure I hold them accountable. If my mom texts me and lets me know if they’re acting up, I’m going to shoot them a text, because I know what their weaknesses are. So, they either get in line or there’s gonna be repercussions.”

Tristan clearly has a close bond with his siblings, but he is especially close to Amari. The father of four started the Amari Thompson Fund in 2013, which holds fundraisers and other events to raise money and awareness of Amari’s neurological disorder.

“What makes [Amari] special, is just his fight – especially a kid his age, being able to go what he goes through,” Tristan said about his brother. “He continues to fight and always be in high spirits. So, for me, as the older brother and kind of the pioneer of the family, I think it’s just my job to be able to provide and do whatever it takes – not just for Amari, but for my other brothers just to be happy and comfortable.”

How Did Tristan Thompson’s Mom Andrea Die?

Andrea died at the age of 53 in January ​2023 after she suffered a heart attack.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“I’m in disbelief. I’m in the deepest part of sorrow and grief. My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone,” Tristan wrote via Instagram in a tribute post shared in February. “I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of God’s warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way.”

He added, “All I can say is, I’m sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m sorry for the embarrassment and pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you. But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than words.”