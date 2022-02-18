Quality time. Tristan Thompson shared rare footage of a “date night” with daughter True Thompson amid his ongoing paternity scandal.

“My favorite type of date nights,” the Sacramento Kings player, 30, captioned a video with his 3-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex Khloé Kardashian, on Thursday, February 17. The pair had a big bowl of edamame between them while True worked on scooping up some rice.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The Canadian athlete’s fun night out with the toddler comes on the heels of Maralee Nichols claiming he’s “done nothing” to support her or their son, who was born on December 1, amid their ongoing paternity suit.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Maralee’s rep, Harvey Englander, said in a statement to In Touch on February 15. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

Claims about Tristan’s absence came more than a month after he said he wanted to “amicably raise” his young son with the former personal trainer after paternity results determined he is the father of the baby boy.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Tristan began in a written statement via his Instagram Stories on January 3. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He then added a personal apology to Khloé, 37, whom he was dating at the time when Maralee became pregnant.

“You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he continued, naming the KUWTK alum in his statement. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”