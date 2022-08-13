Missing her. Khloé Kardashian reacted to skipping sister Kylie Jenner’s epic 25th birthday party after the birth of baby No. 2.

“FOMO on high,” the Good American founder, 37, commented under the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s Instagram post on Friday, August 12, which featured photos of Kylie and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian. The three famous women enjoyed Kylie’s grand yacht bash earlier this week alongside momager Kris Jenner and pals, which included a fireworks display, big birthday presents and multiple rounds of liquor shots.

Upon noticing Khloé’s comment, multiple fans sent her supportive messages since she recently welcomed her second child via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson, In Touch confirmed on August 5.

“Babies are more fun,” one fan wrote in response to the blonde beauty’s reaction, whereas other Instagram user commented, “I’m sure being at home with your new baby is way more fun.”

News of the Kardashians star and the NBA player’s new child initially broke on July 13, as a rep for Khloé confirmed the news.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep said in a statement obtained by In Touch. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Despite sharing now two children together, including daughter True Thompson, a source clarified to In Touch, “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

Tristan’s paternity drama made headlines in December 2021 when news broke that personal trainer Maralee Nichols was suing him after they conceived their son, Theo, in March 2021 — when he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum were still in a relationship. Although the Chicago Bulls star, 30, initially denied the claims, he later confirmed that he was the father in a statement he shared via his Instagram Stories in early January.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Tristan wrote at the time, later adding an apology to his ex. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Despite seemingly being busy at home with her new baby boy — whose name has yet to be revealed — Khloé was seen stepping out for the first time since the birth of her child on Monday, August 8, rocking a form-fitting black dress and heeled booties while out to dinner with friends.