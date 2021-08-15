Rekindled! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together following a brief split, multiple sources exclusively reveal to In Touch.

“It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she’s desperate to make it work and he’s once again promised to do better,” one insider reveals. “Khloé wants Tristan in True’s life and she’s still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over.”

A second source adds, “He also promised Khloé that things will be different this time around and that he signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and True, and be a proper family and she believes him.”

As In Touch previously reported, Khloé, 37, and Tristan, 30, split in early June — just one year after they reconciled in spring 2020 while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to their breakup, Tristan and Khloé documented their family planning journey as they explored their options with in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy on the final season of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s long-running E! reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Just two months after their breakup, the off-again, on-again couple sparked reconciliation rumors after it was announced that Tristan was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Sacramento Kings on August 7. Shortly after the news was revealed, Khloé took to her Instagram Story to share two cryptic quotes about “change” and “happiness.”

The newly reconciled couple also were spotted spending time with their daughter, 3-year-old True, as a family on several occasions. In July, they were seen picking up True from dance class together. On August 13, they attended the premiere of the Paw Patrol movie as a family of three.

As for how the NBA star was able to get back into the Good American founder’s good graces once again, the second insider reveals, “Tristan charmed his way back into Khloé’s life — piling on the compliments, saying how pretty she is and surprising her with expensive gifts.”

“She has fallen for him all over again,” the second source adds. “That said, she never really got over him in the first place.”