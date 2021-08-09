Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quote After Ex Tristan Gets Traded

Dropping hints? Khloé Kardashian shared a cryptic quote about “embracing change” after ex Tristan Thompson got traded to the Sacramento Kings.

“Every situation in life is temporary. So, when life is good, make sure you enjoy and receive it fully,” the message shared via her Instagram Story read. “And when life is not so good, remember that it will not last forever, and better days are on the way.”

In a separate post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, shared her thoughts on “real happiness.”

“Happiness is not fulfilling every pleasure or getting every outcome you desire. Happiness is being able to enjoy life with a peaceful mind that is not constantly craving for more. It is the inner peace that comes with embracing change.”

Tristan’s deal to move from the Boston Celtics to the Sacramento Kings was announced on Saturday, August 7. The dad of two — who shares daughter True Thompson with Khloé and son Prince Thompson with ex Jordan Craig — spent nearly 10 years with the Cleveland Cavaliers before he was traded to the Boston-based team in 2020.

Prior to his move to New England, the Good American founder expressed her concern about the distance.

“I’m not opposed to Boston, but once you have kids, it’s different,” she explained in an episode of KUWTK.

“True has her whole life in L.A. — her cousins, I have preschool class at my house,” the Dose & Co. investor said prior to their split. “It’s COVID, so I can’t just take her to Boston and go find classes there. Everything’s shut down. I think if it was a different year, maybe I’d be more open to uprooting her. But what am I going to do? Take her there to be in a condo there and stay inside some walls?”

In Touch confirmed in June that the on-and-off pair called it quits nearly one year after their most recent reconciliation. The breakup came just weeks before the NBA star was seen partying with several women at the Bel Air Hotel.

“Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé,” the insider added, noting KoKo was the one to end things with him. “She still held out hope so this is yet another wake-up call, hopefully, the last. Khloé will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking.”

Despite their uncoupling, they’ll continue to be the best parents to their toddler, 3. A separate source told Us Weekly the duo “remain amicable towards each other and will continue to coparent.”

Could (another) reconciliation be on the horizon? Time will tell!