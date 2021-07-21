Amicable exes? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted picking up their daughter, True Thompson, from dance class in Los Angeles following their most recent breakup.

The professional basketball player, 30, was photographed carrying 3-year-old True to the car on Tuesday, July 20, while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality, 37, followed close behind with their toddler’s water bottle in hand, per Daily Mail. Because Khloé was wearing a face mask and large sunglasses, her facial expression was hidden.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

However, she did look super fit in a trendy workout set consisting of a black T-shirt, leggings, Prada fanny pack and lime green trainers. Tristan also kept things casual in a white T-shirt, shorts, baseball cap and Yeezy slides.

The pair’s outing comes just under a month after In Touch confirmed their split. “Khloé broke up with Tristan again,” a source revealed to In Touch on June 21, noting the Good American founder broke things off weeks earlier.

“Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé,” the insider added. “She still held out hope, so this is yet another wake-up call, hopefully the last. Khloé will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking.”

The Revenge Body host and the Canada native initially called it quits after Tristan’s highly publicized cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019. After quarantining together amid lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic, the on-again, off-again couple decided to reconcile.

“Khloé has never been happier,” a separate source told In Touch in September 2020. “They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever.”

Despite their latest uncoupling, Tristan continues to fight for Khloé’s affections on social media. In fact, he gave her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, a stern warning after the retired NBA star left a flirty comment on one of Khloé’s bikini photos.

“God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” Tristan wrote via Instagram on July 9, seemingly referring to Lamar’s near-fatal overdose in 2015. Their exchange quickly went viral, but Khloé never publicly acknowledged her feuding exes.