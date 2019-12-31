Even though Khloé Kardashian “still feels burned” by her ex Tristan Thompson, she is being the bigger person after their messy split. “She’s trying to practice self-care and self-love and integrate Tristan into her life more and more,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s focused on being a great mom to True.”

This year, the 28-year-old NBA star even scored an invite to the Kardashians’ annual Christmas Eve party. While the former flames — who share 20-month-old daughter True Thompson — didn’t post with one another on social media, Tristan shared a portrait of himself from the big bash. For her part, the 35-year-old KUWTK starlet uploaded several snaps of herself with her little toddler wearing matching gold outfits. Of course, Tristan couldn’t help but show some love for his girls in the comments section. “Merry Christmas 2019,” the Good American designer captioned the picture. “Mommy and Tutu looked amazing,” the Canada native wrote with two heart emojis.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Despite going their separate ways in February after Tristan cheated on KoKo with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, the two seem to be on good terms at the moment. “We are coparenting so well right now,” she wrote on December 1. “It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters.”

Clearly, the athlete hasn’t stopped thinking about his ex since he frequently comments on her photos on social media. “Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” a source exclusively told In Touch in September. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

However, a reconciliation might not be out of the question as the E! personality took to her Instagram Stories on December 27 to share a cryptic message. “The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow and get better,” the post read. “You aren’t defined by your past. You aren’t your mistakes.” Hmmm … sure sounds like she is talking about someone specific. Cough, Tristan, cough.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

For now, the Revenge Body host seems to be doing just fine on her own. Only time will tell what happens next!