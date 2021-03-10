Baby plans! Khloé Kardashian revealed she and Tristan Thompson began “making embryos” to have a second child, but their plans to expand their family have been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My plan was to have kids closer in age, but now with COVID and everything, my plan’s been a little delayed. But I definitely do want more kids,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, told actress Sarah Hyland’s during her Ellen digital series, Lady Parts, on Wednesday, March 10. Khloé and Tristan, 29, share 2-year-old daughter True Thompson.

The Good American founder revealed she’s “done IVF about three different times” and “froze [her] eggs once.” However, when she defrosted the frozen eggs “none of them survived.”

“I’m so grateful that I decided to make embryos,” KoKo continued. “I’m 36, but as young as I am, what if I was 40 and then my eggs aren’t as healthy? So, then, I’d have to do IVF again to make embryos, and [what if] we realized my eggs aren’t strong enough to be frozen? They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos.”

While Khloé and Tristan appear to be ready to get pregnant with baby No. 2 at any moment, the reality star noted the pandemic definitely solidified her plans to give True a sibling.

“I think it’s such a blessing, especially during these times to have a family member or people you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life,” she acknowledged.

Khloé and Tristan rekindled their relationship last year while quarantining together amid the pandemic, and an insider told Life & Style in January 2021 the mom of one is “open to marriage if things work out” the Boston Celtics player.

“She envisions her dream wedding, and she definitely wants to have another baby, regardless of whether they’re married,” the insider said at the time. “But the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle.”

The off-and-on couple have been discussing having more kids even before they got back together. Khloé talked about using the NBA player as a “sperm donor” during an episode of KUWTK in April 2020.

“After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” the Revenge Body host divulged during a private interview at the time. “But, it’s weird. Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for their family!