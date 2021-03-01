She’s growing up! Tristan Thompson is getting ready for his and Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True‘s third birthday with a series of seriously adorable pics.

“Time goes by soo fast,” the athlete, 29, captioned an Instagram Stories post he reshared from Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq.

In another social media post, the Boston Celtics star shared a pic originally uploaded by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36. Captioned, “Twinning,” Khloé posted a pic of True next to her dad and they both had their mouths open, making similar faces. She also added a sticker to the Instagram photo that read, “Let’s be twins.”

Khloé and Tristan welcomed True in Cleveland, Ohio on April 12, 2018. “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” the reality star wrote on Instagram days after giving birth. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

The Good American founder and NBA superstar were together for nearly two years before welcoming their first baby together. The couple was first spotted together in August 2016 and confirmed their relationship in November of that same year. Just ahead of True’s birth, rumors that Tristan cheated on Khloé surfaced online. Despite the apparent infidelity, the pair stayed together until February 2019 when news broke that Tristan cheated on Khloé with her sister Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

Despite the cheating scandal, Khloé and Tristan have since reconciled and worked through their differences. “They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever,” a source told In Touch in September 2020. “Having another child together is definitely on the cards and possibly even a wedding in the future.”

Tristan “promised [Khloé] he’s a changed man,” a separate insider told In Touch at the time. “And she says she believes him.”

In February 2021, Khloé made it clear she’s completely over the past cheating scandal. After an Instagram commenter brought up Tristan’s past infidelity, she clapped back. “By the way, I have no ill feelings toward ANYONE!!!! Truly,” she wrote. “My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F–K UP!”