After news broke that Scott Disick checked into — and then quickly out of — a rehab facility in Colorado, Khloé Kardashian shared several cryptic messages about “change” on Instagram.

“Tip of the Day: Don’t wait for another person to make your life better. You’re in charge of you and responsible for your experiences in life,” she posted to her Story on Monday, May 4. “No one will ever complete you. You are already whole. If you need a change in your life, don’t wait for a hero, be the hero and save yourself.”

A separate quote shared by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, mentioned the “patterns of life” and hinted at personal development. “You always grow, and the things you think you can’t survive, you somehow divinely make it through.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé has remained close with Scott, 36, over the years, despite his breakup with Kourtney Kardashian. A source told Life & Style in October that “Scott’s extremely protective over Khloé and doesn’t want to see her get hurt again,” the insider shared regarding the Good American mogul’s relationships. “Having once been a womanizer himself, he knows how to spot the red flags — if he thinks a guy is bad news, he’ll warn her to steer clear.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Now, it seems as though the tables have turned and KoKo is protective over him. A source told In Touch exclusively on May 5 that the dad of three’s family “didn’t suspect” his emotional issues were “this bad.” The insider noted, “Scott fooled a lot of people into thinking that his life was on the straight and narrow.”

Scott’s lawyer, Marty Singer, confirmed to TMZ that he was “working on his past traumas. In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week.”

A second source explained “the loss of his parents and not dealing with that properly was the reason that Scott decided he needed to go to rehab.”

After a photo was taken of Scott inside the facility, Singer said Scott “checked himself out” and “immediately” returned home.