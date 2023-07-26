Khloé Kardashian is all about forgiveness, and she reminded fans of that with a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories just days after sister Kim Kardashian partied with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

On Wednesday, July 26, the reality star shared a photo of a large tag with a quote about healing after forgiving someone. “When we forgive, we heal. When we let go, we grow,” the tag read.

Khloé, 39, did not share any hints in the post about whom she has forgiven. However, she has previously discussed her decision to forgive Tristan, 32, who cheated on her multiple times during their on-again, off-again romance that began in 2016. Khloé and Tristan have continued to coparent their two kids, True, 5, and Tatum, 11 months, since their most recent breakup was in 2021, but Khloé has made it clear that she’s not getting back together with him again.

“Yeah, I forgive Tristan,” she said on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians. “It doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done, but I forgive Tristan for me. Because I’ve got to let that s–t go, I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding onto this bulls–t.”

Khloé’s cryptic Instagram post comes just days after her sister Kim, 42, raised eyebrows for partying with Tristan in Miami on Saturday, July 22. The two were seen leaving Gekko restaurant together and heading to LIV nightclub at 3 a.m. Earlier that day, Kim and Tristan hung out at Lionel Messi’s first game with Inter Miami CF.

Many fans of the Kardashians felt uneasy about Kim hanging out with Khloé’s cheating ex. After all, it’s not the first time they’ve been seen together since Tristan and Khloé last split. Kim and her daughter, North West, 10, were seen supporting Tristan at a Lakers game in May.

“Why is Kim always with Tristan and supporting him? The last two photos are from last night … it’s getting weird,” one fan tweeted. “Mind you, neither Khloé nor her daughter be spotted out with him but Kim be taking herself & her kids everywhere with him.”

“Kim is pretty weird for constantly hanging out with Tristan. What he’s put her sister through is actually extremely traumatic,” another user wrote.

Khloé doesn’t seem to mind Tristan and Kim being friends, though. After the Lakers game, the Good American founder wrote on Instagram that it was nothing more than “a family member supporting another family member.”

“Some things really are just as they are,” she added.