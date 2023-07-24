It looks like Khloé Kardashian might have ignored a FaceTime call from sister Kim Kardashian on the same night that Kim partied with Khloé’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday, July 23, Kim, 42, took to her Instagram Stories with photos and videos from her Saturday night spent at Miami nightclub LIV with Savas Oguz, David Grutman, Isabela Grutman, DJ Khaled and Swizz Beatz. One image was a screenshot of Kim and Savas attempting to FaceTime Khloé, 39, but the call was unavailable.

“She hates us,” Kim wrote on the photo, tagging Savas. However, it’s unclear if Khloé purposely ignored her sister or simply missed the call.

Earlier in the evening on July 22, paparazzi photographed Kim leaving Gekko restaurant in Miami with Tristan, 32. The two reportedly arrived at LIV together around 3 a.m., but Kim did not share any photos with Tristan online. Kim had also been spotted with Tristan at Lionel Messi’s first game with Inter Miami CF earlier that day.

Khloé and Tristan, who is the father to Khloé’s kids True, 5, and Tatum, almost 1, have shared a very complicated relationship since they began dating in 2016. Tristan cheated on Khloé multiple times during their romance, including his infamous 2019 scandal with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, which led the former couple to break up.

After several months of coparenting True amid rumors Khloé and Tristan were more than friends again, their reconciliation was confirmed in August 2020. However, they split again in June 2021 due to Tristan’s relationship with Maralee Nichols. Tatum was conceived via surrogate in November that year, one month before Tristan was confirmed to be the father of Maralee’s child, Theo.

Courtesy of MEGA; Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé and Tristan have not gotten back together since then. However, they have continued to coparent True and Tatum. During the July 13 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloé said that she has forgiven Tristan for his wrongdoings, but that “doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done.” She denied any chance of rekindling her romance with the basketball player but said she has to “let go” of their drama.

“I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding onto this bulls–t,” Khloé added.

Though Kim and Tristan have been friends for years, they have raised eyebrows in recent months as fans have wondered if there’s something more between them. In May 2023, Kim and her oldest daughter, North West, 10, were spotted at a Lakers game with a “Tristan Thompson” sign to show their support for him. The outing sparked rumors that either Kim and Tristan were more than friends or Tristan and Khloé were back together. Khloé shut down the rumors on Instagram.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring,” she wrote in a comment, later adding, “Some things are just as simple as they seem, A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life.”

Khloé went on to use her own close friendship with sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, as an example.

“Just how I support Scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother,” Khloé wrote. “Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are.”