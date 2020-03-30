Coparenting at its finest! Tristan Thompson took to Instagram on Sunday, March 29, to share several shots with his baby girl, True, and Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help but throw it a like.

Of course, fans also loved seeing the rare moment. “She is your twin,” one person said, while another added, “The most beautiful pair,” and a third chimed in, “She is the cutest. Her smile is everything.”

These days, Good American founder, 35, and the NBA baller, 29, seem to be getting along for the sake of their daughter. While watching the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on March 26, KoKo revealed her ex was there with her. The reality star took to Twitter while the new episode was airing and spilled some tea with her followers.

“I love that Tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK,” she wrote. “I love that Kim [Kardashian] says nobody was awkward. Because I was tense watching that.”

The blonde babe referred to the scene showing Kim trying to be cordial with the Cleveland Cavaliers player by inviting him to a family dinner. “He can come over whenever he wants to see True,” Khloé told her loved ones. “He’s not here that often, so when he is in L.A., I want him to capitalize and enjoy all the time he can with her.” The pair previously split in March 2019 after Tristan was caught cozying up to Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

As the episode aired, one fan praised the star for staying strong through everything and for being such an amazing mother to “TuTu.” Kar-Jenner Kontroversies: See Their 20 Biggest Scandals Over the Years “To see how you and Tristan are able to coparent is really amazing,” they tweeted. “I admire that so much and I’m sure True will too as she gets older. Your strength and love for your daughter are incredible.” Khloé replied with heart emojis, adding, “This is how I was raised as well.” A source previously told In Touch exclusively the duo are currently “self-quarantining” amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. Although the Kardashians are “convinced there’s more to it …. they say they are just friends” and only want what’s best for their 23-month old. “They’re getting along better than ever.”

