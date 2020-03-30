Khloe Kardashian ‘Likes’ Photos of Ex Tristan Thompson Playing With Daughter True Amid Quarantine
Coparenting at its finest! Tristan Thompson took to Instagram on Sunday, March 29, to share several shots with his baby girl, True, and Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help but throw it a like.
Of course, fans also loved seeing the rare moment. “She is your twin,” one person said, while another added, “The most beautiful pair,” and a third chimed in, “She is the cutest. Her smile is everything.”
These days, Good American founder, 35, and the NBA baller, 29, seem to be getting along for the sake of their daughter. While watching the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on March 26, KoKo revealed her ex was there with her. The reality star took to Twitter while the new episode was airing and spilled some tea with her followers.
“I love that Tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK,” she wrote. “I love that Kim [Kardashian] says nobody was awkward. Because I was tense watching that.”
The blonde babe referred to the scene showing Kim trying to be cordial with the Cleveland Cavaliers player by inviting him to a family dinner. “He can come over whenever he wants to see True,” Khloé told her loved ones. “He’s not here that often, so when he is in L.A., I want him to capitalize and enjoy all the time he can with her.” The pair previously split in March 2019 after Tristan was caught cozying up to Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.
