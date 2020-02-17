Nothing to see here, folks! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have “no plans to get back together” one year after the basketball player was caught hooking up with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, a source told Us Weekly. “They are happily coparenting.”

In fact, it seems like the Revenge Body host, 35, is content with her relationship status at the moment. “Relationships won’t heal you and being single won’t kill you. Remember that,” the KUWTK starlet posted on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 6.

However, the 28-year-old NBA star — who shares daughter True, 22 months, with Khloé — isn’t getting the message since he continues to leave flirty comments on KoKo’s Instagram page. In honor of Valentine’s Day, Tristan shared a photo of KoKo and True on Instagram. On January 24, the blonde babe shared a photo of her Dior shoes and bag. “Christan Dior, Dior,” she captioned the snap. In response, Tristan left some fire emojis in the comments section.

It sure seems like the athlete is holding out hope that he reunites with his ex at some point down the line. “Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” a source told In Touch exclusively in September. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

In February 2019, Tristan and Jordyn, 22, hung out at his house after they were spotted at SHOREbar in Santa Monica. “Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling and holding hands,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “Tristan was rubbing her ass, they were definitely hooking up.”

Needless to say, Khloé and Tristan called it quits shortly after, and the E! personality focused on her daughter and work. Now, it seems like Khloé is doing better than ever these days. “@KhloeKardashian, I just want to let you know how much we look up to you. Your struggles and all, you come out on top and you are an absolute class act,” one fan wrote on Twitter in early February. “Such a perfect and REAL role model. For that, thank you!”

Of course, the Good American designer was touched by the sweet message. “Honestly, that’s so kind of you! I’m really grateful for your tweet! We all go through ups and downs in life. Nobody is perfect. So, I try to forgive as easily as I would want somebody to forgive me,” she replied.

Additionally, the mom of one encouraged her followers to “take your time” following a breakup. “Everybody heals in their own timing,” she advised. “We’re only hurting ourselves by holding on to such negativity and toxicity. Forgiving heals yourself. It’s such a beautiful thing when you can forgive. It’s freeing.”

