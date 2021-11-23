Khloé Kardashian is facing a lawsuit over sharing photos of model Bella Hadid wearing her clothing brand, Good American, on her personal Instagram page, In Touch can confirm.

Alo Photography is suing Kardashian’s clothing brand to recover damages for alleged “copyright infringement,” according to court filings obtained by In Touch, claiming they own the rights to photographs the former Revenge Body host, 37, shared on her personal account in February 2017.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In the side-by-side photos uploaded by Kardashian at the time, Hadid, 25, was wearing a leather jacket and a pair of distressed black jeans made by Good American as the model was seen exiting a building.

“My baby @bellahadid is rocking her @goodamerican denim!! I love you Bella baby,” wrote the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in her caption, to which Hadid replied with crown and red heart emoji, adding, “Love YOU!!!!!”

The plaintiff argued that Kardashian used the aforementioned photos to “promote” her business by resharing them to her personal account, which now has nearly 200 million followers.

“Upon information and belief, the infringements increased traffic to the account and, in turn, caused the defendant to realize an increase in its merchandise sales [for Good American],” according to the documents obtained by In Touch, with the plaintiff adding that “a large number of people have viewed” the allegedly unlawful copies of the photographs.

The images have since been removed from Kardashian’s account, although Alo Photography is also seeking an injunction prohibiting Good American from using any of their photos on their social media accounts in the future, in addition to the profits “attributable to the infringements” done in 2017.

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment regarding Alo Photography’s claims and filings.

Shutterstock (2)

It’s now been more than five years since Kardashian helped to cofound Good American in October 2016 with the inclusive brand’s mission being to “empower all women to celebrate their bodies with confidence by offering high-quality designs in all sizes.”

“At Good American, we are always working to innovate, find solutions, and redefine fashion for the modern woman,” the company’s About Us page reads on their website. “It’s how we started, and we’re not stopping any time soon.”