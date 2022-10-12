On the mend. Khloé Kardashian underwent a procedure to remove a tumor from her face after “seeing numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage” on her face.

“After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging,” the Good American founder, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 11. She explained that she had two doctors look at the biopsy because “what they were both seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fisher, a dear friend of my families [sic] and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face,” she continued. “I’m grateful to share that Dr. Fisher was able to get everything – all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process.”

The Kardashians star went on to tell fans they’ll “continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed),” adding, “But until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look.”

Kardashian wrote that she was only sharing her story to “remind everyone to get checked, and frequently,” revealing she had surgery to remove melanoma on her back when she was just 19 years old.

“I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously, so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups,” she continued before giving a special shout out to her “amazing” doctors.

“Garth I am so beyond grateful for you!!! I know how deeply you didn’t want to cut into my face, but you did it to protect me,” she wrote. “I trust you with everything and I’m so grateful we caught this early. I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell the story with. Most people aren’t as lucky as me and I am forever grateful and thankful.”

The Revenge Body host ended her lengthy statement with a quote that read, “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about. Try not to judge and be kind for you have no idea what they are going through,” before giving a shout out to her makeup artist for “killing the makeup game” as she heals.



This isn’t the first health-related issue that has come up for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in recent weeks.

On the September 29 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian told the mom of two that sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were concerned about her weight amid her and ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal, in which he fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols while they were engaged.

“I will say that Kendall and Kylie [Jenner], not that I’m trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you, because you’re really skinny,” the SKIMS founder, 41, explained. “I said, ‘No, guys, she’s fine.’ And I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you she’s fine.’”