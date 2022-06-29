Travis Barker Has Been Through Several Health Scares: From a Plane Crash to Pancreatitis

Travis Barker has been through several health scares in his past prior to his June 2022 pancreatitis diagnosis. While Kourtney Kardashian’s husband has rolled with the punches, each of his past battles were their own ordeal and affected him shortly afterward.

On June 28, 2022, the Blink-182 drummer was rushed to a hospital with his wife by his side, according to photos obtained by TMZ at the time. The two first arrived at West Hills Hospital near their Calabasas, California, home, then was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles because he needed additional care.

A source then confirmed to In Touch that Travis had been diagnosed with pancreatitis. That day, TMZ reported that doctors believed his condition had been triggered by a recent colonoscopy he underwent.

While neither Kourtney nor Travis immediately commented on the situation, his daughter, Alabama Barker, publicly asked for “prayers” via her Instagram Stories. Not only that, but the teenager also posted — then deleted — a photo via TikTok of her holding her father’s hand while he was in a hospital bed. Travis shares Alabama in addition to son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Although this hospitalization was frightening for the Barker-Kardashian clan, this was certainly not the “All the Small Things” rockstar’s first run-in with a health crisis. Fourteen years prior, Travis was involved in a plane crash which killed four other passengers and left him with third-degree burns on his body.

Afterward, the musician refrained from flying for a long time, mainly traveling by car or boat only. However, the Kardashians star helped him conquer his fear after they started dating in late 2020, as he explained to Nylon in September 2021.

“I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you,’” Travis said to the outlet. “And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

The “First Date” artist also explained that traveling is “still something very new to [him],” but he expressed his appreciation for Kourtney giving him “the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in [his] life.”

“I’m invincible when I’m with her,” he added. “It’s just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

He overcame his fear in August 2021 when he and Kourtney flew from L.A. to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Kylie Jenner’s private jet. Nine months later, he and Kourtney traveled to Portofino, Italy, together with their families to tie the knot in their third wedding ceremony in May 2022.

Scroll through the gallery to look back at Travis’ health battles over the years.