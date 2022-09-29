Speaking her truth. Khloé Kardashian addressed her family’s concerns that she was “too skinny” amid Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal.

Older sister Kim Kardashian confronted the Good American founder, 38, about her weight loss during The Kardashians‘ episode, which premiered on Thursday, September 29, noting that she looked “very skinny.”

“I will say that Kendall and Kylie [Jenner], not that I’m trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you, because you’re really skinny,” the Skims founder, 41, explained to her sister. Khloé replied, “And Kendall said it, the model. Wow.”

Hulu

During their conversation, Kim explained that she defended Khloé, whom she knew was “a bit stressed” over all the drama had occurred with Tristan, 31. The second Kardashians season has followed Khloé as she dealt with the aftermath of her ex-boyfriend and NBA star’s paternity scandal. A woman named Maralee Nichols was impregnated by Tristan in March 2021, while he was still in a relationship with the reality star. The personal trainer gave birth to their son, Theo, in December 2021. During season 2 of The Kardashians, Khloé revealed she found out about the athlete having a child with Maralee after she and Tristan’s surrogate became pregnant with their son, who was born on July 28. Khloé and Tristan are also parents to their daughter True, who was born in April 2018.

“I said, ‘No, guys, she’s fine,'” Kim recounted during her conversation with Khloé on the show. “And I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you she’s fine.'”

Khloé, for her part, gave more insight into her feelings during one of her confessionals.

“The hardest part about it all is training yourself to unlove someone,” she shared. “This was my life for six years. And we weren’t just a couple — we genuinely were best friends. He was my work out buddy. We did all these things together. And so learning how to undo all those things, that takes time. Just because someone does you dirty doesn’t mean you fall out of love with them instantly.”

After news of the scandal broke, Tristan initially denied the paternity. However, took to social media and confirmed this past January that he was indeed the father of Maralee’s baby.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” the sports star shared. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloé in the apology, he added, “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”